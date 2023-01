Nazila Maroubian, an Iranian journalist, said she was sentenced to two years in prison for interviewing Mahsa Amini’s father. The BBC also reports it in the Persian version. The young woman says that in addition to the 2-year sentence, currently suspended, she too was sentenced to a “15 million toman fine (about 327 euros) and a ban on leaving the country for 5 years”.

البته ناگفته نماند این حکم بدون تشکیل دادگاه و دفاعیات بنده داده شده. پ‌ن: حکم ۲ سال زندان به مدت ۵ سال معلق است — Nazila Maroofian (@maroofian_n) January 28, 2023