A journalist has been arrested in Iran after interviewing relatives of people sentenced to death in connection with the wave of protests that took over the country after the death of young Mahsa Amini.

“Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political section of the daily Etemad, was arrested last night,” reported the local newspaper Etemad, where he worked, this Friday (6).

“His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi’s mobile phone, computer and personal belongings were seized when he was arrested,” he added.

In recent weeks, the journalist has published interviews with relatives of convicts in Iran.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more arrested since the protests began in September last year. The Iranian government describes the demonstrations as “riots”.

According to the AFP news agency, 14 people were sentenced to death by the country’s courts. Two of them have already been executed.

In December, the Shargh newspaper published a list of around 40 journalists and photojournalists detained in Iran in connection with the anti-government movement.

Protests have taken to the streets of Iran since September 16, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police after violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code and not wearing a headscarf in the “correct manner”. She died during her detention.

In early December, a 23-year-old was hanged in Iran for the murder of two Islamic security agents, the Bassidjis. The previous week, Mohsen Shekari was the first demonstrator executed in the country accused of having stabbed a member of the security forces during a protest.

After the incident, human rights organizations – which have already been denouncing violence and repression by authorities against protesters in the country – said that the trial was rushed and pointed out the fact that the accused did not have the right to choose his own lawyer.