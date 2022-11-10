Palazzo Chigi announces the release of Alessia Piperno after intense diplomatic work. She is preparing to return to Italy.

“The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – the note reads -, thanking all those who contributed to Alessia re-embracing her family, informed her parents in the course of a phone call, a few minutes ago”.

Alessia Piperno was detained for 40 days in a Tehran prison. She was about to leave Iran to return to Pakistan, when thousands of Iranian women and men took to the streets after Mahsa Amini was killed, perhaps executed by the local police (officially she died of a sudden heart attack) because she did not he wore the hijab correctly. Despite her efforts, Alessia was unable to obtain a visa to leave the country. She was arrested by the police.

The journey of this Roman girl began in 2016. “I have always loved traveling. But honestly, that wasn’t the reason that prompted me to leave. I lived the classic monotonous life made up of work, boy, some going out with friends and then new work, work, work … I decided to leave first of all because I wanted to try something different “, he told the blog ‘Eat, live, travel” , an interview that she puts as a link to her Instagram biography. In Rome, her father owns a library of used and scholastic texts in Colli Albani, a district in the South East of the capital.