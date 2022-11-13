The repression of the Iranian regime has taken a new step this Sunday after issuing the first death sentence against one of those arrested for the wave of protests that have shaken the country since last September 16, when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa died. Amini after being arrested by the Moral Police for wearing the veil wrong. Since then there have been thousands of arrests and hundreds of deaths. Today, a revolutionary court in Tehran has sentenced an individual to death for burning down a government building during a demonstration.

According to the verdict, which can still be appealed, the convicted person was declared an “enemy of God” and guilty of “burning down a government building, disturbing public order, meeting and conspiring to commit a crime against national security,” the official agency collects. of IRNA news. The court has also sentenced five other protesters to between five and ten years in prison for disorderly conduct.

Since the wave of protests began, more than 15,000 people have been arrested, according to the latest balance of the Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the United States, which also raises the fatalities to more than 330, of which 52 are minors. . The Iranian Justice, for its part, has already sentenced more than 2,000 citizens who participated in the demonstrations.