L’Iran to Respond to Israel’s ‘Crimes’ but Does Not Want Escalation of Middle East Conflict. This is what was assured, according to local media reports, by the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, who has been visiting Tehran since yesterday. “Iran – he said – is absolutely not trying to expand the scale of the crisis in the region, but this regime will certainly receive an answer for its crimes and arrogance”.

“As for the violation of our territorial integrity, we will not make any compromises,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said yesterday. Although Iran does not want any escalation in the region, it will certainly punish Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, despite attempts at mediation, the spokesman said, ISNA news agency reported. Haniyeh, who headed the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, was killed in a guesthouse in Tehran last week.

Hamas and Hezbollah Killings in an Already Tense Middle East

The current crisis was also triggered by the recent killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon. Iran and Hamas accuse Israel of both attacks. Israel has claimed responsibility for the attack on Shukr, but has not commented on the allegations surrounding Haniyeh’s death. Tehran and Hezbollah have threatened massive retaliation, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of grave consequences in the event of an attack. There are fears of a regional conflict if Iran’s allied militias, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Iraq and Syria, become involved.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary session of foreign ministers in Jeddah tomorrow “to discuss the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and its aggression against the sovereignty of Iran,” the OIC announced in a statement, following a request from Tehran. Unlike the smaller Arab League, it also includes influential non-Arab states, including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. Some observers say Iran may be waiting for the outcome of this meeting to launch its announced retaliation against Israel.

Jordan is bracing for a possible attack. Jordan’s civil aviation authority said Monday that planes intending to use its airspace must carry extra fuel to be able to leave the area if necessary. According to a security advisory issued by the authority, all incoming planes must be refueled in advance for an additional 45 minutes of flight time. In the event of an Iranian attack on Israel, which could also occur over Jordan, as happened in April, the planes would have enough fuel to change course at short notice and land in a neighboring country.

Israel’s reaction

Iran has decided to attack Israel and has informed the Israeli government, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said. Iran’s message was delivered to Israel by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who called Katz to explain that he had received the information from Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri. “Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel,” Katz said.

For their part, the Israeli military has approved plans “for several scenarios” in anticipation of a possible Iranian attack, the IDF said, following a meeting chaired by the Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, with various commanders and senior officers.

US continues to push for de-escalation in Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt, the State Department said, to discuss efforts to defuse rising tensions in the Middle East. Blinken spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. Blinken has also spoken with his counterparts in the region and around the world in recent days to convey “a consistent message,” Miller said.