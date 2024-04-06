Iran will respond with “maximum damage” to Israel after the Damascus attack cost the life of Iranian general Mohamad Reza Zahedi, whose funeral took place this morning in Isfahan, central Iran. This was announced today by the Iranian army chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, once again blaming the Tel Aviv army for the attack.'

Zahedi was killed last Monday in an airstrike on the Iranian diplomatic headquarters in the Syrian capital, Damascus, along with his advisor and five other Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers. Iran accused Israel of carrying out the airstrike as part of a military campaign against the Iranian military presence in Syria, where Tehran's advisers are involved in the conflict in the Arab republic on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“This act”, denounced General Bagheri, “is born of desperation and will not go unanswered”. The military chief added that his country “will decide when to carry out a 'operation” which will arrive “when the time is right” and will cause “maximum damage to the enemy. They will regret what they did,” the Iranian general said in statements reported by the Tasnim news agency. “America could not have been more complicit in this crime. It doesn't matter whether they admit it or deny it, it makes no difference to us. The main responsibility lies with the United States and they must answer for it.”

Use on high alert

The United States is on high alert and are preparing for an attack by Iran that could occur next week against Israeli or American targets in the region, in response to the attack on the Iranian diplomatic headquarters in the Syrian capital. CNN made the announcement, citing a spokesperson for the State Department.

The United States – – the same source later announced – warned Iran not to use the Israeli attack on Damascus as a “pretext to attack US personnel and facilities”. The warning was sent in response to a message from Tehran, the spokesperson said, without providing details on the content of the Iranian message.

IS terrorist arrested, preparing suicide attack for celebrations at the end of Ramadan

The Iranian police announced theThe arrest of an IS terrorist accused of planning a suicide attack during the celebrations that next week will mark the end of Ramadan. The man was arrested together with two accomplices in Karaj, west of the capital Tehran. The police also arrested eight other people who were with the suspects. IS had claimed responsibility for the double bomb attack carried out on January 3 in Kerman, during the commemorations on the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani. The attack left over 90 dead and 280 injured.