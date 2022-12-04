Iran has executed four people for allegedly collaborating with an Israeli intelligence service. The death sentences were carried out on Sunday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

On May 22, the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s elite corps directly under spiritual leader Ali Khamenei, reported the arrest of members of “a network acting under the direction of the Israeli intelligence services,” without specifying the place of their arrest. The defendants Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi were hanged this morning for collaborating with ‘the Zionist regime’, as Israel is described in Iranian state jargon.

The four men, according to the prosecutor, were “criminals” guilty of “stealing and damaging private and public property, kidnapping and forcing false confessions” with the help of foreign intelligence. Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh was a known criminal, according to Iranian authorities, who had already been convicted in Greece for people smuggling. Together with the others, he would have been paid in crypto coins by the Mossad, Israel’s secret service, according to an Iranian state website. See also Ukraine assures that Russia is preparing to take Odessa from the sea

Three others were sentenced to five to ten years in prison for complicity in ‘crimes against national security’. According to human rights organizations, Iran is one of the countries that execute the most prisoners in the world after China. Iran has repeatedly announced the arrest of agents working for foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel.

Arch Enemies

Iran and Israel see each other as archenemies and regularly accuse each other of espionage. The two countries have been waging a kind of shadow war for years. Israel often accuses Iran of wanting to acquire nuclear weapons to destroy Israel. Iran denies that. Israel also wants to counter Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East, particularly in neighboring Lebanon and Syria.

In late October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he had shared information with the United States suggesting that Iran was illegally supplying Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine. At first Iran denied, but later it turned out to be true. See also Human Rights | The German parliament plans to declare Holomodor a genocide

A woman walks past police cars in Tehran (archive photo). ©AFP



Street protests

While the executions appear to be unrelated to ongoing street protests in Iran, Tehran has blamed Israel, among others, for the country’s current unrest. Large demonstrations against the ayatollah-led regime have been held in Iran since September. Hundreds of people have already died. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, accused his sworn enemies, the United States and Israel, of fomenting the women-led protest movement in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

That happened after her arrest by the ‘morals police’ for violating the dress code of the Islamic Republic, which requires women to always wear a veil in public. Kurdish Amini did not wear her headgear properly and was tortured according to her family. Protests across the country have since been led by women shouting anti-government slogans or demonstratively taking off their headscarves and burning them. Since then, six protesters have been sentenced to death. See also After negative repercussions, Boric goes back on the appointment of former student leader who accused the military

Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced on Friday that Iran’s parliament and judiciary are considering bills to require women to wear the veil.

© REUTERS

