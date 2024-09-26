Russia and Iran are moving ever closer together. The Reuters news agency, citing western and “regional” sources, recently reported that Iran had mediated secret talks between Russia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The talks concerned a possible delivery of Russian Yakhont/P-800 Oniks anti-ship missiles, which the militia could use to attack ships in the Red Sea. According to the report, there were at least two meetings between representatives of Moscow and the Houthi in Tehran this year. However, the Russian side has not yet made a decision, it said.