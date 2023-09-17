DThe authorities in Iran are withdrawing the accreditation of further inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for inspections of nuclear facilities in the country. This significantly limits the IAEA’s ability to monitor the enrichment of uranium in Iran, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced on Saturday evening at the authority’s headquarters in Vienna. An inspector’s accreditation had already been revoked. The team has now shrunk by a third. Grossi did not provide the total number of inspectors.

“I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure,” said Grossi. “This highly regrettable decision by Iran is another step in the wrong direction.” The authority will no longer be able to credibly assure that nuclear materials and activities in Iran only serve peaceful purposes. He called on the country’s leadership to reconsider and revise these steps.

Traces of uranium in incomprehensible places

In principle, it is permissible for countries to veto certain inspectors assigned to inspect their nuclear facilities under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. But the IAEA said Iran went beyond standard practice by effectively excluding about a third of the core group of most experienced inspectors assigned to Iran who had unique knowledge of uranium enrichment. According to a diplomat, Iran has excluded all French and German members of the inspection team. There were no longer any members from the USA or Great Britain.

The move was seen as the country’s response to the recent request from the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany in the IAEA Board of Governors to immediately cooperate with the authority and, among other things, to explain the discovery of traces of uranium in untraceable locations.

In a nuclear agreement in 2015, Tehran committed itself to drastically restricting the enrichment of uranium and allowing strict IAEA controls. This was intended to prevent the construction of nuclear weapons. In return, many sanctions against Iran were lifted. Since the US under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018, Tehran has gradually broken its commitments and, among other things, started producing highly enriched uranium.