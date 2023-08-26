Home page politics

From: Arne Schutte

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. © Xie Huanchi/Imago

The Brics Group has announced the addition of six additional members. There are very different reasons why these countries were selected. Among the newcomers are also surprises.

The five Brics countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have agreed on the admission of six more countries. Some of the newcomers had been expected by observers. But there are also surprises among them. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the future members during the 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will join the group on January 1, 2024. “We have a consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and other phases will follow,” Ramaphosa said.

Search for new partners

The debate about expanding the Brics Group was primarily driven by China. The People’s Republic is committed to creating alternatives to the Western world order and wants to win as many supporters as possible. Russia is internationally isolated because of the Ukraine war and also hopes to find new supporters with a Brics expansion. For South Africa, the main thing is to give the countries of the Global South a better international voice.

India and Brazil have recently been more hesitant – even if they had always agreed to enlargement in principle. They fear hasty expansion could turn the economic bloc into an anti-Western club. Both countries reject such an antagonistic positioning. India is also concerned about Chinese dominance within the Brics group.

Iran surprisingly there

Against this background, Iran’s accession comes as a surprise. The Islamic Republic is considered a pariah in the West and is assigned to the camp around China and Russia. Iran is one of the most important suppliers of military drones to Russia, which are used in Ukraine. In the run-up to the Brics summit, experts had assessed Iranian accession as unlikely. The democracies of Brazil, India and South Africa, which are also interested in good relations with the West, could hardly have any interest in turning Brics into a sleazy corner, so the argument goes.

But apparently other considerations weighed more heavily for the five Brics countries. Energy may have been an important factor in this. After all, the group will include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE and Brazil, some of the world’s largest energy producers. Iran hosts the second largest gas reserves in the world as well as a quarter of the Middle East’s oil reserves.

Saudi Arabia brings oil and money

The accession of Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, was expected. In the run-up to the summit, both China and Brazil had already expressed their support for accession. Expanding the Brics group only makes economic sense if Saudi Arabia is among the new members, economist Jim O’Neill, inventor of the Brics acronym, told Bloomberg Television ahead of the summit. The kingdom, which also seeks good relations with the West, is the world’s largest oil producer and China is the largest oil consumer.

With most of the world’s energy trade being denominated in dollars, enlargement also makes it easier to switch trades to alternative currencies. Saudi Arabia is also significant as a new contributor to the New Development Bank (NDB) of the Brics countries, along with the UAE. The Emirates have been a member of the FIS since 2021.

New Development Bank as an alternative

Egypt has also been a shareholder of the NDB since March. The country is a major recipient of American aid, but has long had close ties with Russia and has growing trade ties with China. Russia is building Egypt’s first nuclear power plant and China is building parts of the new capital. Egypt is suffering from a currency crisis and is looking to trade without the dollar within the Brics group.

Argentina is also struggling with a currency crisis. The country wants to gain access to alternative financing options via the FIS. His supporters within the Brics include major trading partner and neighbor Brazil, as well as India and China.

Ethiopia is one of the more unexpected newcomers. The country is the third largest economy south of the Sahara and even ranks second in terms of population. The Ethiopian economy has also recently grown rapidly. However, Ethiopia’s GDP is just half that of the smallest Brics member, South Africa. In addition, the country is currently being shaken again by armed clashes. “Given the huge debt Ethiopia owes to China, it is no surprise that the country is joining the Brics despite its ties to the US,” the grand-nephew of the last Ethiopian emperor, Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate, told Table. Media. “Now it will be exciting to see how Russia will position itself in this region.”

Many observers had expected that Indonesia would also be among the new Brics members. South Africa’s Brics Ambassador Anil Sooklal said in an interview that the country had asked for a postponement of its membership to consult with its partners within ASEAN. Indonesia could be included in the next one to two years.