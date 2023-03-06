Iran | Iran’s supreme leader comments on poisoning of schoolgirls: “Unforgivable”

In Iran, more than a thousand schoolgirls have been reported to have suffered from poisoning symptoms since the end of November.

Iranians recent poisonings of schoolgirls are an ‘unforgivable’ crime, says Iran’s top religious leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei according to news agency Reuters.

In Iran, more than a thousand schoolgirls have been reported to have suffered from poisoning symptoms since the end of November.

“The authorities should seriously investigate the problem of student poisoning. This is an unforgivable crime … the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished,” Khamenei told Iranian state media.

A big part poisonings have occurred in the city of Qom, considered holy by Shia Muslims, but have also been reported elsewhere in Iran.

The country’s deputy health minister estimated a week ago on Sunday, that “some people” have poisoned the girls with the intention of stopping the education of the girls. On Tuesday last week, an Iranian Tasnim news agency said that the cause of the poisoning symptoms is suspected to be intentional poisoning.

On Friday, the British broadcasting company BBC said that schoolgirls had again been hospitalized due to symptoms of poisoning.

The symptoms of the girls who were the subject of the cases have included breathing difficulties, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.