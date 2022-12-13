Iran | Iran’s hanging sentences are also criticized by the Iranian clergy

Iran hangs young men accused of involvement in killings and beatings during protests.

Iran continue to execute young men arrested in connection with demonstrations.

At dawn on Monday Majidreza Rahnavard was hung with a sack on his head from a crane in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. Rahnavard was 23 years old and worked as a fruit seller.

At issue was the second execution linked to the protests that began in September, and this time it was public. The first victim of the executions, a 23-year-old waiter Mohsen Shekariwas hanged on Thursday in a prison near Tehran.

Majidreza Rahnavardi, who was executed on Monday, was accused of stabbing to death two men belonging to the Basij on November 17.

Rahnavard was arrested two days later. He was executed only 25 days after his arrest.

Human rights organization According to Amnesty International Rahnavardi had only one court hearing before Iran’s “revolutionary court”. In television footage, his arm was bound, which may indicate torture during captivity.

Court sessions were secret, and neither could choose their lawyer. The administration attorneys assigned to the defendants have not even attempted to speak for their clients.

A 20-year-old karate master sentenced to death Mehdi Karabin the father said Monday that his son’s assigned attorney isn’t even returning the family’s calls. Told about it newspaper The New York Times.

Executions has been roundly condemned by the world. The EU, the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia have added authorities to their embargo lists. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) said he called to Iran’s foreign minister last Thursday and that he strongly disapproved of Shekar’s execution.

On Wednesday, the UN will vote to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women. The demonstrations began in September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police after being arrested for violating women’s dress code.

Also In Iran, the executions have naturally shocked and intensified demands for the overthrow of the country’s regime. Spontaneous demonstrations and commemorations have sprung up since the executions.

They have also divided the country’s religious leadership. A group of theologians from the influential city of Qom criticized the executions and the unreasonably short legal process that led to them.

Members of the security forces who have been victims of violence have also been understanding. One of those sentenced to death is Mahan Sedarat Madaniwho abused someone who worked in the basij guard Mohamadreza Ghanbartalabi.

Ghanbartalab testified at the trial against Sedarat Madani on the run, but is now trying to have his death sentence overturned.

Last week, he appealed on social media so that Sedarat Madani would not be executed. The execution planned for Sunday was postponed at least for the time being.

Most those on death row are young men, but not all.

Doctors and nurses in Iran appeal to a PhD in radiology Hamid Ghare Hassanlou for the spirit. Ghare Hassanlou is known in Iran for his philanthropy, and among other things, he has founded schools.

According to Amnesty, Hassanlou and his wife Farzaneh Ghare Hassanlou happened to hit a roadblock with their car in November. An assault was taking place, in which a man who was part of the basij guard later died of his injuries.

The couple is not known to have participated in the abuse in any way, although they are reportedly seen in videos shot at the scene. Hamid Ghare Hassanlou was sentenced to death, his wife Farzaneh to 25 years in prison without the right to visitors or correspondence.

Doctors and nurses from around the world have joined the campaign on behalf of Ghare Hassanlou.

Open there are eleven death sentences. Convicts are often but not always accused of complicity in violence.

In addition, the death sentence threatens at least 17 others who are accused of crimes punishable by death. Being guilty of “resisting God” is enough for judgment. It’s an arbitrary title that can mean anything in defiance of pre-eminence.