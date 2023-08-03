Iran | Iran votes on an even stricter hijab law

The parliament will vote on the bill within the next two months, reports CNN.

Iran’s the authorities demand tightening of the law requiring women to wear the hijab, i.e. a scarf that covers the neck and head. According to the new bill, not wearing the hijab would result in even harsher penalties, says CNN.

The bill was only passed last September Mahsa Aminin death anniversary. Amini, 22, died after being apprehended by Iran’s chastity police. The reason for the arrest was an improperly worn hijab. Since Amin’s death, Iran has seen widespread protests that have been bloodily suppressed.

The 70-point bill includes, among other things, longer prison sentences for women who refuse to wear the hijab. Results can be expected after it has been presented in the parliament, Mehr news agency says. According to Mehr, the bill will be voted on in the country’s parliament within the next two months.

Interviewed by CNN, the director of the British think tank Chatham House, i.e. The Royal Institute of International Affairs Sanam Vakil considers the bill “a clear response to last September’s protests”. According to Vakil, it is a way for the country’s administration to show that it does not intend to change its strict position regarding the use of the hijab.

Iran’s moral police announced in July to start again arresting women in public places without a hijab.

Hijab its use has long been debated in Iran. Its use was banned in 1936 by the pro-Western Shah Reza Pahlavi during, but his successor lifted the ban in 1941. The use of the hijab became compulsory for all women in Iran in 1983, when the leftists together with the Islamists in 1979 deposed the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and power shifted Ruhollah Khomeini and into the hands of his supporters.

Hijab has long been legalized in Iran by Article 368 of the Islamic Penal Code. According to it, violators of the dress code face imprisonment or a fine of 50,000–500,000 Iranian rials, or 1.08–10.90 euros.

New according to the bill, not wearing the hijab could be sentenced to five to ten years in prison and a fine of up to 360 million rials, or 7,778 euros. Human rights lawyer interviewed by CNN Hossein Raeesi says that not many Iranians would be able to pay the fine, as millions of Iranians live below the poverty line.

The bill also proposes even higher fines for those companies that do not monitor their customers’ use of the hijab. The law also proposes the use of artificial intelligence to identify women who violate the dress code and stricter monitoring of public figures.

According to the proposal, in the future, even stricter gender segregation must be followed in universities and other public places.