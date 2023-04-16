Sunday, April 16, 2023
Iran | Iran tightens control over the use of headscarves: Cars can be confiscated and businesses can be closed

April 16, 2023
in World Europe
Iran | Iran tightens control over the use of headscarves: Cars can be confiscated and businesses can be closed

According to the authorities, the police will use new technology to monitor women without headscarves.

Iran’s the authorities said on Saturday that they will implement a plan to discipline women who go outside without a scarf covering their hair, i.e. hijab.

According to the authorities, the police will use the new technology to catch lawbreakers “in public places, in cars and other places where the hijab is sometimes not worn”.

According to the new regulations, a car can be confiscated if it repeatedly transports women without headscarves. Likewise, companies that repeatedly employ women without headscarves are threatened with closure.

Dead in the hands of the chastity police Mahsa Aminin, 22, the incident in September started the worst unrest in Iran’s recent history. Amini was arrested precisely because of wearing the wrong hijab. With the wave of protests, the number of women defying the headscarf requirement has increased.

