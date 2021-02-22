Iran | Iran threatens to enrich 60 percent of uranium and block some inspections, the United States will not agree to the demands

Unannounced inspections of, among other things, military targets will be banned from Monday evening.

Iran announced on Monday that it will secede in the evening at 10:30 p.m.

Inspections will only continue at sites announced by Iran itself in advance, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim. For example, military targets are excluded.

“Necessary orders have been given to nuclear power plants,” an IAEA representative in Iran said Kazem Gharibabadi According to Tasnim.

Iran the highest spiritual leader Ali Khamenei further announced on Monday that Iran could enrich up to 60 percent of uranium. That would be well above the 3.67 percent agreed in Iran’s nuclear deal, but 90 percent uranium is required for the atomic bomb.

Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran “will not back down on the nuclear issue,” but reiterated that Iran will not seek to manufacture a nuclear weapon.

Monday the actions are the latest in a deepening dispute between Iran and the United States.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump in 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from an agreement between Iran and several other countries in which Iran promised to limit uranium enrichment in return for easing economic sanctions.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden is trying, together with the European states involved in the agreement, to save the remains of the agreement, but the parties have stalled. Iran is urging the United States to lift sanctions before agreeing to abandon uranium enrichment, while the United States is demanding a first step from Iran.

A U.S. spokesman commented anonymously to news agencies that while Iran’s new actions are worrying, the U.S. is still waiting to see if Iran comes back to the negotiating table.