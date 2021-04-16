Iran | Iran says it produces nine grams of enriched 60 percent uranium per hour

The enrichment process has been headwind, as the Natanz plant has been the subject of terrorist attacks, according to Iran. Iran has accused Israel of the explosion in Natanz on Sunday.

Iran has started production of enriched, 60 percent uranium, the director of the country’s nuclear energy organization says. According to him, enriched uranium is now produced at nine grams per hour.

Iran has recently introduced new centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility. Centrifuges are used to enrich uranium. 90% of uranium is nuclear-capable and Iran is suspected of enriching uranium for nuclear reloading. Iran has assured that its nuclear program is peaceful.

The enrichment process has been headwind, as the Natanz plant has been the subject of terrorist attacks, according to Iran. Iran has accused Israel of the explosion in Natanz on Sunday.

Read more: The male choir praised Iran’s nuclear program, but exploded the next day: Is Israel adding pressure to the ongoing negotiations on a nuclear deal?

Iran has stressed that it will not back down from uranium enrichment until the United States lifts sanctions. Negotiations on the continuation of the Iranian nuclear deal and the return of the United States to it are under way in Vienna.

The United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018 as president Donald Trumpin period and imposed new sanctions on the country. With a multilateral nuclear deal signed in 2015, Iran pledged to enrich uranium to a maximum of 3.67 percent. In return for its commitments at the time, Iran received relief from economic sanctions.

Over the past couple of years, Iran has announced at regular intervals that it has enriched increasingly powerful uranium. Most recently, in early January, production of 20% uranium was reported.

Britain, France and Germany are other parties to the nuclear deal and have expressed deep concern about Iran’s actions.