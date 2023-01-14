Iran | Iran says it has executed a British citizen

Akbari was sentenced to death earlier last week for spying for Britain. The British foreign minister appealed to Iran on Friday that the country would not carry out Akbar’s death sentence.

Iran says he executed a British-Iranian By Alireza Akbarsays the Iranian judiciary on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Akbari was a citizen of both Iran and Britain. He was sentenced to death on Wednesday for spying for Britain. Iran’s Judiciary News Agency Mizanin by in addition to espionage, Akbari was convicted of corruption. Akbari denied the charges.

Britain had demanded Akbar’s immediate release. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appealed to Iran on Friday that the country would not carry out Akbar’s death sentence.

Britain has described the death sentence as politically motivated.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported earlier this past week that Iran’s Ministry of Communications has described Akbar as “one of the most important spies of British intelligence, who gathered significant information about Iran and passed it on to Britain as appropriate.”

Akbari previously served as Iran’s deputy defense minister, and according to Tasnim, his position allowed for exceptionally extensive and damaging espionage for Iran.

Akbari was imprisoned on suspicion of espionage in 2019.

In an audio message obtained by BBC Persia, Akbari says that he has been tortured and forced to confess to crimes he did not commit.

Iran’s is known pressuring Western countries by imprisoning their “spying” citizens. For example, in the summer, Iran captured a Swede in his thirties, who, according to Swedish newspapers, was in the country as a tourist.

Iran on Tuesday condemned a Belgian man who worked in aid organizations was imprisoned for 40 years. He is also accused of espionage.