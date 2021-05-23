Iran | Iran said it was blocking inspectors’ access to information, the nuclear control agreement expired

The Atomic Energy Agency has sought to negotiate a follow-up to the limited agreement. Representatives of the United States have been involved in negotiations to reinstate the original control agreement throughout the spring.

Iran and the IAEA safeguards agreement has expired. Iran stopped transmitting a picture of its nuclear facilities to a UN agency.

According to Reuters, quoting the speaker of the Iranian parliament on Iranian state television. Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibafin according to a fixed-term contract negotiated in February ended on Saturday.

The agreement concerned the limited rights of IAEA inspectors to obtain information on Iran’s nuclear program and its development.

The IAEA has sought to negotiate a follow-up to the Safeguards Agreement, and the IAEA Director Rafael Grossin is expected to comment on the situation on Sunday.

Three the one-month control agreement and the controversy surrounding it are linked to the 2015 Iran Nuclear Treaty (JCPOA), to which, in addition to Iran, the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China are parties.

The agreement limits Iran’s ability to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, but the US president Donald Trump announced in 2018 that the United States will not consider the agreement valid because Iran is violating its terms. The United States reinstated sanctions against Iran, which are still in force.

The new president of the United States Joe Biden the administration has sought to negotiate an agreement with Iran. U.S. representatives have participated in multilateral talks held in April and May in Vienna, Austria. Wednesday news agency Interviewed by Reuters the negotiators were cautiously optimistic.

Iran has always claimed that its nuclear program is peaceful. However, it is suspected that a nuclear weapon is being developed under the guise of the program.

Iran’s nuclear program has been disrupted in many ways. More than a decade ago, centrifuges at the Natanz uranium concentrator were sabotaged by malware, and last November the chief architect of the nuclear program Mohsen Fakhrizadeh shot in his car.

Iran has accused saboteurs primarily of Israel, which has neither admitted nor denied the matter.

