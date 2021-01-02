Iran | Iran informed the UN that it would begin enriching uranium in violation of the agreements

Iran did not say when it would start enrichment at its underground nuclear facility.

Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it intends to increase the concentration of uranium enriched to 20%. This would significantly exceed the limits set for Iran in the nuclear treaty.

The purity of uranium matters because cleaner uranium is suitable for a nuclear weapon. Nuclear fuel, on the other hand, is used as nuclear fuel.

The Iranian parliament recently passed a law deciding on uranium enrichment and banning IAEA inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities. The law is seen as a backlash from a nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadehin killing in late November.

Iran has accused the act of Israeli secret service Mossadia.