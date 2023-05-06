Iran | Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man – Sweden’s foreign minister: Inhuman

Iran has executed Habib Chaabi, a dual citizen of Iran and Sweden. He was given the death sentence in December 2022 for “secular corruption”.

Swedish-Iranian Habib Chaab was executed in Iran on Saturday by hanging, according to the news agency AFP based on the reporting of Mizan Online, which reports on Iranian sentences, among others.

Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed Chaabi’s December death sentence in March. He was convicted of “secular corruption” under Iranian Islamic law.

According to the Supreme Court, Chaab would have led a separatist organization seeking Khūzestān independence and carried out several bombings in the province. According to the news agency Reuters, the group is accused of, among other things, the attack on a military parade in 2018, in which 25 people died.

Chaab disappeared in Turkey in October 2020. Iran has admitted that it captured Chaabi and took him to Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The European Union and Sweden condemn the execution as inhumane, said the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström in his message on Twitter.

In March, the Swedish Foreign Ministry invited the Iranian ambassador for an interview after the Supreme Court of Iran confirmed the death sentence handed down to Chaabi. At that time, Sweden requested that the death penalty not be carried out and demanded to be allowed to meet him.

Sweden has previously expressed its concerns about Chaab’s case. The relationship between Sweden and Iran has also been strained by Sweden’s life sentence to a former Iranian official who was accused of mass executions of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Another Swedish-Iranian man is currently in a similar situation in Iran. Doctor and researcher Ahmadreza Djalali has been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel. The date of his execution has been postponed several times.

According to the news agency AFP, at least 16 foreign citizens, most of whom are dual citizens, are currently languishing in Iranian prisons.

Executions the number has risen in Iran. Last year, 582 people were executed in the country, while the previous year there were 333 executions. According to human rights organizations, at least 151 executions had been carried out this year by mid-April.

The Norwegian-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights has estimated that one of the reasons for the increased number of executions is probably the goal of those in power in Iran to arouse and maintain a sense of fear in the minds of Iranians. In Iran, there has been a wide range of opinions since last autumn, especially in favor of women’s rights and against the hijab requirement.