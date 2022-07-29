Iran | Iran executes more women than any other country – This week three women were executed for killing their husbands, one of whom was forced to marry as a child

As many as 32 people were executed in Iran during the week. Among those executed was a woman who had been forced into marriage at the age of 15.

in Iran three women who had murdered their husbands were executed on Wednesday. Among them was a woman who was married to her husband at the age of 15.

The women were executed by hanging.

Among other things, the news covered the matter British broadcasting company BBCwhich refers to an Iranian human rights organization reporting on the matter to the report.

Iran executes more women than any other country in the world. Most of them are sentenced to death for murdering their husbands. According to the court, the women executed on Wednesday killed their husbands due to “family disputes”.

According to human rights activists, many of these cases involve intimate partner violence, but Iranian courts often ignore it.

The last one during the week, at least 32 people have been executed in Iran.

Exact figures for Iran’s death sentences are not available, as it does not make every execution public. Two human rights organizations report in the article that only 16.5 percent of executions are officially reported.

According to Amnesty International, Iran has ordered an extraordinary number of people to death in recent months. According to the organization, at least 251 people were executed during the first half of 2022. At the same time last year, Iran executed only 117 people, according to the organization.

Some of those sentenced to death are killed in mass executions. Ethnic minorities are overrepresented in the statistics.