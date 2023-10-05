Iran | Iran disapproves of Western countries’ comments about the girl abused by the chastity police

16-year-old Armita Garawand has been in a coma since Sunday, when she was assaulted on the subway by Iran’s controversial chastity police.

Iran considers the comments of Western countries in the case of the teenage girl who was forced into a coma to be distorted and biased, reports news agency AFP.

A Kurd based in Norway The Hengaw human rights organization said earlier this weekthat 16-year-old Armita Garavand has been in a coma since Sunday after being assaulted by chastity police in Tehran’s subway.

According to the organization, Garawandi was beaten by the chastity police because she was not wearing a hijab covering her head and neck.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, the 16-year-old passed out “after his blood pressure dropped” when he was getting on the subway, AFP reports.

in Iran Last fall, women took to the streets to demand greater freedoms after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested by the chastity police Mahsa Aminin.

Amin was said to have died as a result of being beaten by the chastity police. Iranian authorities, on the other hand, claimed that the death was related to brain tumor surgery performed on Amin as a child.

Amin’s death sparked months of violent protests in Iran.

of the United States and German foreign ministry officials on Wednesday took a stand on the case of Garawandi, who was beaten in the subway.

“Once again, a young woman is fighting for her life in Iran. Only after she showed her hair on the subway. Intolerable,” the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote messaging app in X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

US Acting Iran Special Envoy Abram Paley tells in X That Washington was “shocked and concerned by the information that Iran’s so-called moral police attacked a teenager”. According to Paley, the United States is closely monitoring the news about Garawandi’s health.

Iran’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Canaan responded to criticism from Western countries on Thursday.

According to him, the published positions are biased and the concerns of Western countries “dishonest”.

My chicken wrote in Xthat it would be best for the countries that expressed criticism to primarily focus on monitoring the state of healthcare in their own countries.