Sunday, September 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iran | Iran demands that Sweden take action against Koran burnings so that the two countries can continue their ambassador exchange

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Iran | Iran demands that Sweden take action against Koran burnings so that the two countries can continue their ambassador exchange

Iran also demands Sweden to release Iranian lifer Hamid Noury.

Iran has presented a demand to Sweden to take action against Koran burnings.

According to Iran, it would be important for the two countries to start exchanging ambassadors again, reports news agency AFP.

Iran announced at the beginning of July that it will not send a new ambassador to Sweden. At the end of July, the country announced that it would not allow the new Swedish ambassador to the country either.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollah and the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström have discussed the topic earlier this week in connection with the UN General Assembly. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the exchange of ambassadors between the two countries cannot continue if the burning of the Koran in Sweden continues.

According to AFP, Amir-Abdollah told Billsröm that “defending Swedish values ​​while ignoring the values ​​of the world’s two billion Muslims is not acceptable.”

See also  HS Turku | Elisa and Mika Aaltola were given dead flowers at the election ceremony, a group of masked people outside

In the process Amir-Abdollah urged Sweden to release the Iranian by Hamid Noury, who was sentenced to life in prison by a Swedish court last year. According to the verdict, Noury ​​participated in mass executions in Iran in 1988.

“We expect the Swedish government to make a wise and courageous decision in the appeal process and release Noury,” Amir-Abdollah said, according to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday.

#Iran #Iran #demands #Sweden #action #Koran #burnings #countries #continue #ambassador #exchange

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fabrizio Corona, the former king of the paparazzi confesses: “I’ll tell you about prison” – Curler

Fabrizio Corona, the former king of the paparazzi confesses: "I'll tell you about prison" - Curler

Recommended

No Result
View All Result