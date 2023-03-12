Monday, March 13, 2023
Iran | Iran confirmed the death sentence of a Swedish-Iranian man

March 12, 2023
A man sentenced to death disappeared in Turkey in October 2020. Turkish authorities accuse Iran of kidnapping the man.

Iran’s the Supreme Court confirmed on Sunday to the accused of terrorism To Habib Chaab of the imposed death sentence. Chaabi has both Iranian and Swedish citizenship.

According to the court, Chaab would have led a separatist organization seeking independence in Khūzestān and carried out several bombings in the province.

Chaab disappeared in Turkey in October 2020. Turkish authorities accuse Iran of kidnapping the man. Chaab received the now confirmed death sentence last December.

Swedish according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite requests, the Swedes have not been able to meet Chaab, who lived in exile in Sweden for several years.

Another Swedish-Iranian man is currently in a similar situation in Iran. Doctor and researcher Ahmadreza Djalali has been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel.

