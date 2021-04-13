Iran | Iran claims to be enriching 60% uranium

Over the past couple of years, Iran has announced at regular intervals that it has enriched increasingly powerful uranium. The Geneva talks with the United States begin in a bad mood.

Iran announces that it has begun enriching uranium to a concentration of 60%. The matter was reported by Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi Iran’s state media reported on Tuesday, the news agency Reuters reports.

The United States and Iran are starting negotiations in Geneva to reform Iran’s nuclear non-proliferation treaty. Former President of the United States Donald Trump said his predecessor Barack Obaman three years ago.

Experts say uranium enrichment from 60 percent to 90 percent is fast going. 90% of uranium is nuclear-capable and Iran is suspected of enriching uranium for nuclear reloading.

Araqchin the announcement came two days after an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran caused a power outage. Iran has accused Israel of sabotaging its nuclear facility, while Israel has neither acknowledged nor denied the matter.

The agreement, rejected by Trump, allowed Iran to enrich uranium to only 3.67 percent. Over the past couple of years, Iran has announced at regular intervals that it has enriched increasingly powerful uranium. Most recently, in early January, production of 20% uranium was reported.