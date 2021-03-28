Iran | Iran and China signed a huge economic agreement: China aims to increase its influence in the Middle East

China and Iran agree on investment and oil. China has even suggested becoming a peace negotiator between Israelis and Palestinians.

China and Iran signed a substantial economic cooperation agreement on Saturday. China pledged to invest some € 340 billion in Iran against Iran’s commitment to ensuring China’s stable oil supply.

The agreement was signed by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Saturday in Tehran, where Wang was on a two-day visit. The matter was reported by international news agencies as well as the Iranian semi-official news agency Fars.

American newspaper The New York Times previously received a draft agreement. Dated June 2020 according to the draft China is committed to investing in a number of sectors, such as banking and telecommunications, as well as infrastructure such as rail and ports, over the next 25 years. In return, Iran supplies China with substantial discounts.

According to sources in The New York Times, the deal signed on Saturday is little different from the draft deal it saw earlier.

The draft also called for joint military exercises, joint research and development projects in the arms industry and the development of intelligence exchange.

According to The New York Times, it is still unclear to what extent China can proceed to implement the agreement. International sanctions on Iran, reinstated by the United States after the previous President of the United States Donald Trump pulled the United States out in 2018. The current president of the United States Joe Biden the administration has signaled that the United States would be interested in negotiating a return to the nuclear treaty.

Now China has already proposed a Sino-Iranian cooperation agreement in 2016, when the president Xi Jinping visited the Middle East.

The current situation indicates China’s efforts to increase its influence in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Wang is on tour in the region, and has already visited Turkey and Saudi Arabia. In the coming days, the tour will continue in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman. Wang has said, according to The New York Times, that the Middle East is at a crossroads and China is ready to help resolve the long-standing controversy that plagues the region.

To these controversy includes, according to Wang, Iran’s nuclear program and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Wang even suggested China would take over as negotiator between Israel and Palestine and invite the parties to a negotiating table in China.

Who told me about it Jerusalem Postin however, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not been approached from China under a call for talks.