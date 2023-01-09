Monday, January 9, 2023
Iran | Iran again sentenced three people to death in connection with the protests

January 9, 2023
A total of 17 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests that lasted more than three months.

in Iran three people suspected of killing three members of the security forces have been sentenced to death again. This was reported by the country’s judiciary on Monday. Judgments can still be appealed to the country’s highest court.

A total of 17 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests that lasted more than three months. Iran has executed at least four people for crimes related to the protests.

The young Kurdish woman who died at the hands of the chastity police Mahsa Aminin Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been arrested in the protests that started in mid-September.

