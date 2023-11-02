Adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Rahim Safavi, called on the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to conclude a non-aggression pact. This was reported on Thursday, November 2 Mehr.

“I propose that shared security and sustainable peace be realized first among the member countries of the Shanghai Agreement. A model for this could be the organization of cooperation and the conclusion of a non-aggression pact,” the agency quotes the adviser’s words said during consultations with Cathay officials during a visit to China.

Safavi also noted that “The militaries of China and Iran must reach a common understanding of all types of threats and common interests.”

Earlier, on October 27, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states that Iran wants to create a fund within the Shanghai Organization for the purpose of jointly financing oil and gas projects. He also announced his readiness to export technical and engineering equipment during the first stage of creating equipment for the oil and gas industry.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Later India and Pakistan joined it. Observers in the organization are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia. Iran became the ninth member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 4, 2023. The country has been an SCO observer since 2005.