With the arrest of dissidents, activists and relatives of protesters killed in the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini – acts that for months showed a massive rejection of the Islamic Republic – Iran has intensified repression ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini. the young Kurdish woman, on September 16.

A bloody awakening.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022 while in police custody for not wearing the hijab properly. His death sparked strong protests shouting “Woman, life, freedom!” that for months they demanded the end of the Islamic Republic and that led to strong official repression.

At least 525 people died in the demonstrations, of which 71 were minors, and 19,500 people were arrested. according to the record of the Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency, HRANA. Besides, The country’s Justice Department executed seven protesters, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

As the first anniversary of that social outbreak approached, the Iranian authorities decided to intensify their warnings and repressive measures to prevent the first anniversary of Amini’s death from causing protests like those that occurred a year ago.

“On this occasion we will act with more determination,” said Sadegh Rahimi, deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary, pointing out all those who seek to “take to the streets under any pretext.”

The official also warned the 22,000 protesters who received amnesty after being detained in last year’s protests that they will face “double” punishment if they decide to protest again.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch affirm that the Iranian authorities began a hunt against activists in recent days and that they have pressured and intimidated the families of the deceased so that they do not commemorate their deaths.

Safa Aeli, 30, Amini’s uncle, was arrested by law enforcement in the west of the country and his whereabouts are still unknown, according to the NGO Hengaw. In this part of the country where a larger Kurdish population lives, authorities reinforced security just days before the anniversary of Amini’s death.

“Government forces arrested Mahsa Amini’s uncle without an arrest warrant and using force. The anniversary of his death is less than 15 days away and his family is under threat. The Iranian government is doing everything possible to prevent a protest from being organized meeting next to his grave: cameras have been installed at the entrance to the cemetery to deter people and scare them,” Shekhi Awyar, from the NGO Hengaw, told Radio France Internationale (RFI).

An Iranian woman without wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf walks her dog in a park with black anti-government graffiti, Monday, March 6, 2023. © Vahid Salemi / AP

The Iranian theocracy seeks at all costs to ensure that the next anniversary of the nationwide protests against the mandatory headscarf law goes unnoticed. Amnesty International denounced that the relatives of the victims have suffered arbitrary arrests, restrictions on holding peaceful meetings in the places where the graves are located, and even the destruction of tombstones.

Allegations of repression against protesters, journalists, teachers and artists

“The authorities want to avoid any demonstrations on the anniversary of his death on September 16, because they know very well that it could mark the beginning of a new uprising. Therefore, they are doing everything possible to avoid gatherings in these Kurdish regions of Iran that could spread to other cities,” Awyar added.

In recent days, Iran blocked the digital newspaper ‘Entekhab’ and sentenced two journalists to prison terms. The event is reminiscent of the arrests and attacks against reporters and photographers that occurred during the protests. 70 journalists were released on bail, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Local human rights defenders report ongoing internet outages as well as road checkpoints and Tehran municipal employees have been seen painting graffiti against the Government of Iran black.

Several university professors were fired for their alleged support of the protesters. “They want to bring their own people into the university in the hope of stopping the protest, but we students will show our objections in a way you can’t imagine,” said Shima, a 21-year-old university student. “They failed to prevent last year’s protests, since no one can predict earthquakes,” she added.

Among the dismissed teachers are Hossein Alaei, former commander of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and deputy defense minister, and Reza Salehi Amiri, former culture minister.

But the repression is not only concentrated against activists, defenders, academics and journalists. Among the arrests that have generated the most outrage is that of the singer Mehdi Yarrahi, arrested at the end of August for publishing a song in which he calls on women to remove their veils.

The song, ‘Roosarit’, which means ‘your veil’ in Persian, “challenges the customs and morals of an Islamic society,” the country’s judicial authorities said.

Even Iran’s film authorities have banned actresses from working on new films who have appeared in public without covering themselves with a veil or otherwise violated the country’s strict dress code.

The measure, according to experts, seeks to prevent celebrities from giving their support to the protests, as happened last year when dozens of actresses, filmmakers, singers or athletes showed solidarity with the cause.

Iranian women, some not wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf, walk through central Tehran, Iran, Saturday, September 9, 2023. © Vahid Salemi / AP

The repression of the protests brought with it a series of international claims and accusations that persist today.

“Weaponizing ‘public morality’ to deny women and girls their freedom of expression is deeply disempowering and will entrench and amplify gender discrimination and marginalization,” independent United Nations experts said earlier this month.

Women’s resistance in Iran

Despite constant acts of coercion and repression, such as vehicle confiscations, the denial of services in public offices or the presence in the streets of patrols warning women to cover themselves with the veil, women have carried out multiple acts of rebellion, such as appearing silently in public places waving a flagpole with the veil tied to one end or walking down the street with one’s hair down.

In Iran, women and girls are required to cover their hair with a veil in public spaces. Those who do not do so are considered criminals by the State and face fines, prison sentences or whippings.

Amini’s death a year ago highlighted the fragility of women’s rights in Iran and sparked a wave of outrage around the world. Amini’s case showed the systematic violence of the police and the regime towards women and minorities, especially Kurds, the minority ethnic group to which Amini belonged.

The rebellion of Iranian women to wear the veil is part of a historic women’s resistance movement in Iran since before the 1979 Revolution. The protests grew beyond the hijab law and have become a broader movement against corruption, economic mismanagement and oppression of citizens.

The movement’s motto is “Jin, Jian, Azadi!”, which means “Woman, Life, Freedom!” and has become a call to action for Iranians across the country.

With EFE and AP