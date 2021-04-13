The Iranian deputy foreign minister and main negotiator on the issue of the nuclear treaty, Abás Araqchí, informed Iranian state media this Tuesday in Vienna that the country will begin to enrich uranium with a purity of 60% after the sabotage of the Natanz plant. Araqchí confirmed that he reported this new step to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran’s responses to the sabotage suffered last Sunday, April 11, by the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, the largest in the country, for which the Persians blame Israel.

This Tuesday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Abás Araqchí, confirmed that his country will begin to enrich uranium to 60% in retaliation for what his government described as “nuclear terrorism.”

The announcement took place in Vienna, where Araqchí arrived this Tuesday to be part of the nuclear negotiations that try to get the United States and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear Agreement that was unilaterally abandoned by the Administration of former US President Donald Trump.

In Vienna, Araqchí also confirmed that the International Atomic Energy Agency had already been informed of this move by the Ayatollah government. The Accord had limited the level of purity to which Iran can enrich uranium hexafluoride to 3.67%.

In this way, Iran is approaching the 90% enrichment necessary to obtain the atomic bomb, an end that, however, the Iranians have denied that they are pursuing and that can be understood as a measure of pressure in the face of the ongoing negotiations.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE