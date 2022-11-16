In Iran, more and more death sentences are being imposed on demonstrators who took part in the latest protests against the strict Islamic regime. On Wednesday, at least three people were sentenced to death for participating in the ‘riot’, as the authorities describe the demonstrations for more freedom.

One of them allegedly drove into the police with a car, killing an officer. The second injured a guard with a knife and the third tried to block traffic and “instill terror,” the charges said.

A few days ago, there was the first death sentence for a protester found guilty of setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, conspiracy against national security and blasphemy. This was followed by a second conviction and the count is now at five.

The Iranian authorities charged more than 1,000 people in the region of the capital Tehran alone for participating in the protests. Many people have also been arrested in other regions. Hundreds of people lost their lives.

The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a police station after being detained by vice squads. Thousands of people took to the streets again on Tuesday. They also commemorated the bloody suppression of similar protests in 2019.