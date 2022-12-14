Iran | In Iran, at least 400 people have already been sentenced to prison because of the protests

The now announced Tehran provincial prison sentences may be just the tip of the iceberg.

The courts In the capital of Iran, Tehran, 400 people have already been sentenced to prison terms for participating in this fall’s protests, reports the news agency AFP.

The demonstrations began in September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police. He had been arrested for violating the dress code for women.

Official Iran calls the protests “riots”.

“In the trials of the rioters in Tehran province, 160 people have been sentenced to 5-10 years in prison, 80 people to 2-5 years in prison, and 160 people to less than two years in prison,” said a senior judicial official in Tehran. Ali Alghasi-Mehr on the Judiciary’s Mizan news site.

Iran has 31 provinces, so the prison sentences handed out in Tehran may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Islamic the clerical state of Iran has been sharply criticized for its judicial practices. Death sentences have also been handed out in connection with the demonstrations, and two people have been executed.

Monday at dawn Majidreza Rahnavard was hung with a sack on his head from a crane in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. Rahnavard was 23 years old and worked as a fruit seller.

The first victim of the executions, a 23-year-old waiter Mohsen Shekariwas hanged last Thursday in a prison near Tehran.

Human rights organization According to Amnesty, at least 20 people are at risk of being executed in connection with the protests, says the British newspaper The Guardian. According to the newspaper, Iranian activists fear that the authorities may at worst start carrying out mass executions.