Iran | In Iran, a couple in their twenties was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a dance video

Astiazh Haqiqi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were convicted of promoting corruption, prostitution and propaganda.

Engaged was a young couple Astiazh Haqiqi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi posted a video on their Instagram accounts of them dancing on a street in Tehran, Iran. They were sentenced to more than ten years in prison for this dance video, says BBC.

Haqiq and Ahmad were accused of promoting corruption and prostitution, endangering national security and propaganda against the regime. In addition to the prison sentence, they were banned from leaving the country for two years and banned from using social media.

in Iran harsh punishments have been handed out since widespread protests began there in September. The protests started after Mahsa Amini22, died after being arrested by the morality police.

The Iranian authorities have already executed 55 people this year, says the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization (IHR).

According to the organization, with the increasing use of the death penalty, Iran is trying to create fear in the country, where protests have continued for months.

The IHR says it has confirmed a total of 55 executions in Iran during the first 26 days of the year.

According to the organization, four people have been executed in connection with demonstrations. The majority of those executed, i.e. 37 prisoners, were sentenced to death for drug-related crimes.

According to the IHR, at least 107 people are currently at risk of being executed due to the protests. They have either been sentenced to death or are accused of crimes that may result in the death penalty.