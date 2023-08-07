Iranian judicial authorities are increasing the number of sentences to “psychological treatment” for women who refuse to comply with the mandatory veiling law. The health associations consider that psychiatry is being subject to this type of appropriation by the judiciary. This is a show of weakness on the part of the Iranian government which, despite intensifying repressive measures, is unable to enforce its law on the headscarf.

A symbol of Iranian women’s transgression against the obligation to wear the veil, actress Afsaneh Bayegan has appeared several times bareheaded in her feed of Instagram, the last time in a public act.

This has not gone down well with the Iranian authorities, who are looking for new ways to force women to cover their hair. A court has just sentenced the 61-year-old star to two years in prison with a suspended sentence, and has ordered him to visit a “psychological center” once a week to “treat his anti-familial personality disorder,” it reported on 19 November. July the ‘Fars’ news agency.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed while in morality police custody for “improperly” wearing a headscarf in September 2022, many Iranian women began to take to the streets without hijab. Several celebrities, including athletes and actresses, removed their headscarves as a sign of solidarity.

“The conviction of this actress serves as an example,” explains Azadeh Kian, a professor of Political Science at Paris VII Diderot University and a specialist in Iran. Especially since Afsaneh Bayegan, who was one of the first stars of the small screen and of Iranian cinema after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, is a respected figure on television in the country.

The case of Afsaneh Bayegan is not isolated. Iranian judges have also diagnosed Azadeh Samadi, another famous actress, with “antisocial personality disorder”. For wearing a hat – and not a veil – in public at a funeral: the Iranian will have to agree to undergo therapy once a week in a “psychological center”.

Justice criticized by Iranian psychiatrists

In early July, another Tehran court sentenced a woman for not wearing a headscarf to two months in prison and six months of treatment for what the court described this time as a “contagious psychological disorder leading to sexual promiscuity”.

The growing number of sentences of this nature has not taken long to provoke the reaction of the Iranian psychiatric sector. In an open letter sent to the head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, on July 23, the heads of four mental health associations accused the judiciary of “abusing psychiatry” for other purposes. “The diagnosis of mental disorders is the responsibility of a psychiatrist, not a judge,” denounced these health professionals.

The concern is even greater because younger children are not spared. At the height of the anti-government protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in October 2022, Iranian Education Minister Youssef Nouri admitted that schoolchildren detained on the street or at school were being held in “medical-psychological centers” where they were “re-educated” to prevent them from becoming “antisocial”. This decision was criticized at the time by the Iranian teachers’ union, which feared that “re-education centers would become military camps.”

A sample of the failure of control by the authorities

For Azadeh Kian, this misuse of psychiatry “shows above all the confusion of the authorities.” In recent months, more and more women have continued to appear bareheaded on the streets of Iran, despite pressure from the authorities.

Heavy fines, texting if a woman is seen driving without a headscarf, confiscation of their vehicle, pressure on their employers—even in the private sector—to get them fired, denial of hospital treatment to those who disobey, closure of shops that allow women to go unveiled… These are just some of the means used by the authorities to coerce Iranian women.

In July, they did not hesitate to temporarily close the offices of Digikala, the Iranian equivalent of Amazon, after a photo of employees at the headquarters of the retail giant was published on social networks. on-line without the veil on the head.

A few days earlier, a woman caught driving without hijab was sentenced by a court in Varamin, in the province of Tehran, to wash corpses for a month in a morgue in the capital.

An Iranian est condemnée à ver les morts pendant 1 mois au cimetière de Téhéran pour avoir refusé de porter le voile obligatoire au volant, according to the verdict of chamber 401 of the criminal court of Varamine. The repression against the women refusing the port du voile obligatoire… pic.twitter.com/MKoDNKSYUQ — lettres de Tehran (@LettresTeheran) July 14, 2023



“They have tried everything (to prevent women from revealing themselves) and it has not worked. They are increasingly weakened, forced to take measures such as resorting to these psychological centers,” continues Azadeh Kian.

For the sociologist Farhad Khosrokhavar, emeritus director of studies at EHESS and author of ‘L’Iran. La jeunesse démocratique contre l’État prédateur’, this trend reveals once again “the abyss between the authorities and Iranian society, especially among its youth”.

“This power, especially in its high hierarchy made up of octogenarians, has a certain number of preconceived and totally arbitrary ideas,” continues the researcher. “It tries to impose rules that are totally disembodied and no longer have any legitimacy in the eyes of these young people. It discredits itself even more in Iranian society and becomes more illegitimate every day.”

Towards the criminalization of repeat offenders without the veil

A hasty career that has no prospect of improving. As the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in September approaches, the various branches of the Iranian state apparatus appear to be exhausting all their options to quell any protest, Azadeh Kian notes.

A bill introduced in the Iranian Parliament at the end of July proposes even harsher penalties for women who refuse to comply with this mandate. “If this law is approved, they could lose their civil rights, the right to work, they would be deprived of everything,” deplored the researcher. But above all, the text includes the addition of a new crime to Iranian law, that of “promotion of not wearing a veil”, according to several jurists. “This means that, in case of recidivism, women who do not wear hijab they would be considered ‘anti-veiling slogans’, in which case they could even be sentenced to death,” warns Azadeh Kian.

This article was adapted from its original French version.