Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Iran | IAEA: Iran is already enriching 60% uranium, near nuclear weapons capability

November 22, 2022
According to CEO Rafael Grossi, processing aimed at a nuclear weapon is underway in two underground facilities.

22.11. 20:48

Iran is currently enriching uranium up to 60 percent, says the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA. Based on this, Iran would be able to produce material suitable for nuclear weapons in a few weeks.

According to the organization, Iran is enriching uranium for the first time at Ford’s underground facilities south of Tehran, where two sets of centrifuges needed for processing are in use. Similar production has been underway at the Natanz plant in Isfahan province in central Iran since April last year.

of the Director General of the IAEA by Rafael Grossi according to the news agency Reuters, Iran plans to expand uranium enrichment in both facilities.

The United States announced on Tuesday that it was “extremely concerned” about Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Britain, Germany and France condemned Iran’s actions, news agencies say.

Iran’s the nuclear program dates back to the time before the Islamic revolution of 1979. Tehran said in 2003 that it would end its uranium enrichment program and allow IAEA inspectors into its facilities. At the end of the decade, observers and Iranian authorities drifted into disagreements over production and its control.

President of the United States Barack Obama’s and then Vice President Joe Biden multilateral negotiations led by the leadership led to the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. President Donald Trump pulled the agreement in 2018 and Iran withdrew from it two years ago.

90% uranium is needed for nuclear loading, but according to experts, the enrichment from 60% to 90% uranium is easy and fast, because few centrifuges are needed in the final stage of enrichment.

