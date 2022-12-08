European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno is among the personalities tagged by Tehran’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet in which Iran accuses the West of hypocrisy. “The Iranian government also attacks in a statement our vice-president of the European Parliament @pinapic, who publicly denounced the sentence and execution of #MohsenShekari. We are by your side, Pina!”, underlined the Democratic Party on Twitter.

“Public safety is a red line. Armed assault and vandalism are not tolerable, even for Western regimes who have found the opportunity to lecture hypocritically. Instead of proving its falsehood with politicized statements, the West should stop hosting, supporting and encouraging terrorists,” reads the tweet quoted by the Democratic Party.