Iran | Human rights organization: Iran has already executed more than 50 people during the beginning of the year

According to the IHR, four people have been executed in connection with demonstrations. The majority of those executed, i.e. 37 prisoners, were sentenced to death for drug-related crimes

27.1. 21:34

Iranian authorities have already executed 55 people during the current year, says the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization (IHR).

According to the organization, with the increasing use of the death penalty, Iran is trying to create fear in the country, where protests that started with the death of a young Kurdish woman have continued for months.

According to the IHR, at least 107 people are currently at risk of being executed due to the protests. They have either been sentenced to death or are accused of crimes that may result in the death penalty.