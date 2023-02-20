Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-Iran hosts the international bodybuilding and fitness competition… A tournament that captures the eyes of the public through perfect poses. This time, women manage to participate in the new edition. After months of struggle , they get to compete in this fitness challenge. This excited arm wrestler wins gold…”It’s a very good sport with few injuries and very exciting. I recommend it to all women, this can help you become feel strong.” More than 15 countries participate in the tournament with the aim of obtaining the accumulated prize of 40,000 euros.







report a bug



