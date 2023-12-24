New York – A Japanese-flagged tanker was hit Saturday off the coast of India by a attack drone launched by Iran. The Pentagon states this, underlining that no one was injured. The Pentagon assures that it will remain in communication with the ship as it continues its route to India.

“The motor vessel CHEM Pluto, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned chemical tanker operating in the Netherlands, was hit today around 10am local time in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, by a drone “two-way attack launched by Iran,” a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters. The incident highlights the escalation of regional tensions and the new risk to shipping routes after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October. The Iranian government, as well as allied militant forces in Yemen, have publicly criticized the Israeli government's military operation in Gaza. According to humanitarian observers, thousands of Palestinian citizens have been killed in the ongoing conflict. The Pentagon statement said this is the “seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.” “There were no casualties in the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker, which occurred just 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, was put out.” A spokesperson for the Iranian delegation to the United Nations did not respond to requests for comment.