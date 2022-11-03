Iranian activists and dissidents have posted videos on social media in which young people are seen removing the turban of clerics walking on the street. The videos show boys approaching men dressed in traditional religious garb without being seen and then slapping their turban with their hand causing it to fall to the ground. According to the London-based Persian-language television channel Iran International, removing the turban from clerics has become a new form of non-violent protest amid anti-system demonstrations that have been going on for over a month. The demonstrations began after the death, on September 16 in Tehran, of Mahsa Amini, 22, who lost her life after being arrested for not wearing the veil correctly. According to the Oslo-based NGO ‘Iran Human Rights’, at least 277 people died during the repression of the protests, including 40 minors and 24 women.



