Citing sources in the extremist group, the “Wall Street Journal” reports that the offensive has been under discussion since August
Leaders of the extremist groups Hamas and Hezbollah received support from Iran to attack Israel. According to information obtained by Wall Street Journal, the approval was given during a meeting in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on October 2. The attack was carried out on Saturday (7.Oct.2023). At least 1,100 people died.
Citing sources from extremist organizations, the American newspaper reports that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the country’s army – has been planning the attack on Israel since August.
Iran’s involvement in the offensive, however, has not been confirmed by authorities. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday (Oct 8) that there is no evidence of Iranian participation in the attack, “but there is certainly a long relationship”.
Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mirdawi denied support: “This is a Palestinian and Hamas decision”.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the offensive in post at the X. He said that “Zionist regime will be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and resistance forces throughout the region”.
Learn more about the war in Israel:
- Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 – the group claimed responsibility for the action;
- around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;
- Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;
- the conflict has already left 1,113 dead (700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;
- world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;
- Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;
- Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;
- Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;
- 1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;
- there will be an operation by the Lula government to repatriate Brazilians in areas affected by the attacks;
- The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;
- Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;
- Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;
- OPINION – Hamas-Iran relationship is an obstacle to peace, writes Claudio Lottenberg;
- UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel
- PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war.
