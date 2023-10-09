Citing sources in the extremist group, the “Wall Street Journal” reports that the offensive has been under discussion since August

Leaders of the extremist groups Hamas and Hezbollah received support from Iran to attack Israel. According to information obtained by Wall Street Journal, the approval was given during a meeting in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on October 2. The attack was carried out on Saturday (7.Oct.2023). At least 1,100 people died.

Citing sources from extremist organizations, the American newspaper reports that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the country’s army – has been planning the attack on Israel since August.

Iran’s involvement in the offensive, however, has not been confirmed by authorities. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday (Oct 8) that there is no evidence of Iranian participation in the attack, “but there is certainly a long relationship”.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mirdawi denied support: “This is a Palestinian and Hamas decision”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the offensive in post at the X. He said that “Zionist regime will be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and resistance forces throughout the region”.

Learn more about the war in Israel: