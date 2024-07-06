Iran | Heart surgeon and war veteran – This is the president who came to power with the votes of the young and the middle class

Iran|The rise of Masud Pezeškian as the new president of Iran has raised hopes for reforms in Iran, which has been ruled by the old for years.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The reformist Masud Pezeškian won the Iranian presidential election. Pezeškian was the only reformist candidate allowed to stand for election. In his election campaign, Pezeškian supported women’s rights and demanded social freedoms and economic reforms. He has also spoken about softening Iran’s relations with Western countries. However, Pezeškian does not question Iran’s old system and clerical rule, and his opportunities to influence Iranian politics are limited.

Iran’s the reformist won the presidential election in the second round Masud Pezeškianwho is a heart surgeon representing minority nationalities in Iran, a veteran of the Iraq-Iran war, a former health minister and a single father.

The 69-year-old Pezeškian is a long-time legislator but has remained relatively unknown until now. In the late 1990s, he switched from medicine to politics and has served in the country’s parliament for 16 years.

He was the only reformist candidate allowed to stand for election.

Pezeškian’s presidency begins at a time when tensions in the Middle East are challenging Iran and internal discontent is growing as sanctions test the country’s economy.

of Pezeshkian the victory has raised the hopes of reformists in Iran, which has been ruled by the old for years, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

The majority of Iran’s population is under 30 years old, and dissatisfaction with the old system is bubbling in society. Pezeškian is believed to have defeated his opponent, an ultraconservative By Saeed Jalil with the voices of the urban middle class and young people.

The presidential race of two very opposite candidates inspired the reformists who boycotted the elections in the first round to vote in the second election round, also estimates The New York Times.

In his election campaign, Pezeškian supported women’s rights and demanded social freedoms and economic reforms. He has also spoken about softening Iran’s relations with Western countries.

Pezeškian’s views differ from those of his predecessor, an elderly man who was killed in a helicopter crash in May Ebrahim Raisin views. Among other things, Raisi tightened the enforcement of the law regulating women’s clothing and was a key person Mahsa Aminin in suppressing the death uprising of 2022.

“We extend the hand of friendship to everyone,” Pezeškian said after winning the election.

He spoke in favor of the unity of the country and the importance of everyone’s contribution in the development of the country.

Pezeškian however, does not question Iran’s old system and clerical rule. In televised discussions and interviews, he has promised not to challenge the country’s spiritual leader and supreme authority with ayat Ali Khamenei politics, Reuters reports.

However, the president can influence the tone of Iranian politics. He will also be closely involved when the successor of the now 85-year-old Ayatollah is chosen.

In the process however, is suspected, that Pezeškian could not bring real change to Iran even if he wanted to. Iran’s foreign policy is managed from the top of the country, and the change of individual people does not affect the main lines.

Pezeškian was born in 1954 in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran to a family belonging to the country’s ethnic minorities: his father was an Iranian Azeri and his mother was Kurdish.

Pezeškian lost his wife and one of his children in a car accident in the 1990s. She raised her two sons and daughter alone and never remarried.

A crowd carried a picture of Masud Pezeškian during an election campaign in Tehran.