According to the UN Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Iran has now allowed ten times the amount of enriched uranium than the nuclear agreement. This emerges from a report by the IAEA presented in Vienna on Friday.

According to the estimate, the country ruled by Shiite clerics now has more than 2.1 tons of enriched uranium. In the Vienna Agreement of 2015, which aims to prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb, Tehran agreed to comply with an upper limit of around 200 kilograms of pure uranium.

After the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, Iran no longer fulfills all the requirements of the agreement.

The IAEA reported on Friday, however, that Tehran had kept its promise after a long dispute and granted inspectors access to one of the two allegedly secret nuclear sites.

The second plant will also be examined in the course of the month. Iran is said to have stored nuclear material at the two locations in Tehran and Isfahan. The Iranian nuclear organization denies this and had long rejected the IAEA’s request for access. The US had cited Tehran’s behavior as evidence that Iran was not to be trusted.

USA want to reinstate UN sanctions

In the struggle over the fate of the nuclear deal, the US recently announced that it wanted to reinstate all UN sanctions from times before the deal.

The remaining partners of the agreement, Germany, France, Russia, Great Britain, Russia and China, deny the US the right to do so because the government of President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

At the beginning of the week, representatives of the states emphasized that they would continue to hold on to this, but also warned Iran to fulfill its promises. (dpa)