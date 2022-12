Police stations will no longer serve as a “prison” in Paraná. 🇧🇷 Photo: Jonathan Campos/Archive/Gazeta do Povo

This year, Iran entered the list of the five countries that most imprison journalists in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The Islamic Republic has imprisoned journalists more heavily since September, when protests began over the death of Mahsa Amini, and more broadly, the number of media professionals detained around the world reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the annual report. of the organization.

Worldwide, there are 533, that is, about 40 more than last year (488), when we already registered a historic level of imprisoned journalists, according to the NGO. More than half are held in just five countries: China, which remains “the world’s largest prison for journalists” (110), Myanmar (62), Iran (47), Vietnam (39) and Belarus (31).

“Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes are filling their prisons more quickly with the arrest of journalists”, denounced Christophe Deloire, general secretary of the RSF.

Three quarters of prisoners are concentrated in two regions of the world: “nearly 45% of journalists are detained in Asia and more than 30% in the Maghreb and the Middle East”. RSF also points to the fact that “repression has increased sharply in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February”.

The organization sees an unprecedented number of women journalists arrested: 78 (compared to 60 last year). “Women journalists now make up almost 15% of detainees, compared to less than 7% five years ago,” according to RSF.