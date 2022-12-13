At least 400 demonstrators have been sentenced to prison in Tehran for their involvement in protests sparked in Iran by the death of young Kurd Mahsa Amini, after being detained by the so-called moral police in mid-September.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasi Mehr reported on Tuesday (13) the prison sentences against 400 “troublemakers”, of which 160 were sentenced to terms between five and ten years in prison; 80 to between two and five years and another 160 to up to two years behind bars, according to the official Iranian news agency “Irna”.

Mehr also indicated that another 70 people were ordered to pay fines, although he did not explain the amount.

This data is only for Tehran and the number of convicts in other parts of the country is unknown.

The riots began over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl after being detained by the morality police for not wearing her headscarf correctly, but have evolved and now protesters are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

During the demonstrations, at least 2,000 people were accused of various crimes and 11 of them were sentenced to death.

So far, Iran has hanged two 23-year-old prisoners for their involvement in the protests, the last of them earlier this morning in a public execution in the city of Mashhad.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International have denounced the trials as “farce” and “unfair” and “revenge”.

In the nearly three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 15,000 have been detained, according to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Strong police repression has led to harsh international condemnation and sanctions from Western countries.

The European Union today approved a third round of sanctions against Iran for cracking down on anti-regime protesters as well as sending weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

In this way, the EU included 20 individuals on its sanctions list, among them journalists and generals of the Revolutionary Guard and Radio and Television of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers Associations (FIFPRO) called on Tuesday for the immediate lifting of the threat of the death penalty against Iran’s Amir Nasr-Azadani.

The defender, who played for clubs in the first division of the Iranian League, was detained for publicly defending the rights and freedoms of women in Iran, amid protests that began after the death of Mahsa Amini.

“FIFPRO is moved by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces the risk of execution in Iran, after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in the country,” says the official statement.

“We sympathize with Amir and ask for the immediate removal of his sentence”, completes the text.

The player played professionally for Rah Ahan and Tractor, both in the Iranian first division.

On Monday, Majid Reza Rahnavard, was hanged in a public square, after being sentenced to death in a trial that lasted a day, when he was accused of crimes similar to those imputed to Nasr-Azadani.

The Supreme Court of the Province of Isfahan accuses the soccer player of “enmity with God”, for his alleged participation in the murder of three members of the local security forces, on November 16th.