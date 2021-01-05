Iran at the nuclear facility in Fordow has enriched uranium to 20 percent. This was announced by the representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi, IRINN reports.

According to him, the twenty percent enrichment was achieved on Monday, January 4, at about seven o’clock in the evening local time.

The launch of the uranium enrichment process at the level of 20 percent was previously announced by the official representative of the Iranian government, Ali Rabia. The country has ratified the law “Strategic measure to lift sanctions”, which provides for the production of uranium with an enrichment level of 20 percent and above.

In May, Iranian authorities announced that they were suspending part of their nuclear obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This decision by Tehran is caused by the fact that in May 2018 the United States accused the Iranian side of violating the terms of the plan and unilaterally withdrew from the deal concluded in 2015, and also imposed sanctions on Iran.

The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Action Plan) agreement on Iran was signed in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries – Russia, the United States, Great Britain, China, France and Germany.