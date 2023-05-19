Iran has hanged this Friday at dawn Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi, three men in their thirties who had been arrested in a demonstration against the regime in November, confirmed Mizan News, the propaganda agency of the Iranian Judiciary. All three had been convicted of moharebeh or “enmity with God” and, according to the official Iranian version, detailed in an email from the Iranian Embassy in Spain, they were accused of this serious charge for “acquiring and using firearms against the people and the police, which generated terror in society and resulted in the intentional homicide of three people.” However, for Amnesty International and the organization Iran Human Rights (IHR), these protesters were innocent and were sentenced to death “in a trial without guarantees and with only one piece of evidence: a confession extracted under torture,” he said on WhatsApp from Oslo this Thursday IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

The trial in which they were sentenced to death by hanging lasted four days. With these three men, there are now four protesters executed in connection with the protests triggered by the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, on September 16, three days after being arrested for wearing her veil improperly.

Amiry-Moghaddam considers these men “three more victims of the Iranian regime’s killing machine.” The NGO he runs has documented in a report the execution in Iran of 582 people in 2022, 75% more than the previous year. Some data almost identical to those handled by the UN, which sets that figure at 580 executed.

For several days, it had been feared that these three protesters would be executed. On Wednesday, their relatives were summoned to the Isfahan prison, some 450 kilometers south of Tehran, where they were being held, to say goodbye to them, according to alerts from Iranian human rights organizations and activists that same day. The call for a last goodbye to the families was not the only harbinger of the imminent execution of these three men. On Tuesday, state television had rebroadcast the confessions in which the prisoners admitted on camera the possession of a firearm, the accusation mentioned in the Embassy mail and the only specific charge of which Amnesty International is aware, Carlos de las Heras, head of Iran for the Spanish section of the organization, specified on Thursday. For De las Heras, the growing number of people hanged in that country demonstrates that capital punishment is a “tool of repression” of the Iranian regime, designed to “quench the desire for freedoms and respect for human rights” of the population.

The death sentences of these three protesters are “a flagrant act of revenge against a courageous generation of protesters for tenaciously demanding the rights of the Iranian people over the past seven months,” said an Amnesty statement on Thursday. For the organization, this is “further proof that the authorities are adopting increasingly violent and extreme measures to terrorize the population in order to put an end to the protests.” Between December and January, Iran executed four other protesters, convicted of allegedly injuring or killing regime militants. One of them, Majid Reza Rahnavard, was hung from a crane in public, handcuffed and blindfolded.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The footballer’s cause

The case against these three protesters is the same for which 27-year-old footballer Amir Nasr Azadani was sentenced to 26 years in prison in January. Also accused of “enmity with God” for his supposed implication In the murder of a Colonel of the Revolutionary Guard and two members of the Basij regime militia, this athlete avoided the gallows after the International Federation of Associations of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) warned of his situation in a statement. That note sparked a campaign of international support in which leaders such as the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, or celebrities such as the singer Shakira participated.

Unknown in the West, the three protesters and two others accused in the same case – the married couple of doctors Farzaneh and Hamid Qarahasanlou – have not had as much international support. The three men have finally died by hanging, while the couple of doctors are serving 5 and 15 years of sentence, respectively. Majid Kazemi was a welder, Saleh Mirhashemi was a karate fighter and trainer, and Saeed Yaghoubi worked in a real estate agency. For Amnesty, there is no record that any of these three workers had committed the crime with which they were charged. In Iran, “if you are poor, or are part of an ethnic minority, you are more likely to be sentenced to death,” De las Heras stresses.

Both Amnesty and IHR credit the recording of a phone call to his fiancée from one of these convicts, Majid Kazemi, which has been shared by the activist collective 1500tasvir on Twitter. Iranian exiles with contacts in this man’s environment confirmed to this newspaper that it is his voice. In that call, he explained to his partner how they had tortured him into incriminating himself, with beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, and threats to rape him with a baton. This protester assured that, during the interrogation, they also threatened to kill all of his brothers; one of them was arrested next to him: “I swear to God that I am innocent. He was not carrying any weapons. [Las fuerzas de seguridad] They kept beating me and ordering me to say that this weapon was mine. I told them I would say whatever they wanted, but please leave my family alone.”

Although this defendant recanted his confession during the trial, the court convicted him based on it. Iran Human Rights has information that “even before the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence, the Isfahan Prosecutor’s Office had been pressing for the application” of the sentence, its director stressed on Thursday. As of January, 16 people had been sentenced to hang in Iran after being arrested in protests.

“So far this year, more than 10 people have been executed every week in Iran, making it one of the countries with the highest number of executions in the world,” said the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the UN, Volter Türk, who described this data as “abominable”. The following day, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, Ali Bahraini, was elected to chair the 2023 Social Forum of the UN Human Rights Council, the same institution that is investigating the death of around 500 protesters in the repression of protests in Iran, according to calculations by Iranian human rights organizations.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.