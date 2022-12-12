Iran has executed this Monday morning a second detainee in the demonstrations that have been sweeping the country for three months, confirmed this Monday Mizan News, an official Iranian propaganda outlet linked to the judiciary. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in the middle of the street in Mashad, some 900 kilometers east of Tehran, in what was the first public execution of a protester detained in the ongoing protests. The young man died by hanging only 23 days after his arrest on November 19. A few days later, he was sentenced to death, charged with stabbing to death two members of the Basij paramilitary militia and charged with “enmity with God”. A first protester, Mohsen Shekari, also 23 years old, was already executed on December 8 —on that occasion in jail— for the same crime and a similar, although less serious accusation: having wounded a Basiji paramilitary with a knife. .

The case of Majid Reza Rahnavard has further raised international concern about what is happening in Iran. Iranian human rights lawyer Shadi Sadr, co-founder of the NGO Justice for Iran, explains to this newspaper, in an exchange of messages via Twitter, that the young Rahnavard was “one of the leaders of the protests street”. This jurist, who managed to overturn several death sentences against activists and journalists before going into exile in Europe in 2009, says the man “was denied access to a lawyer.” “In his place, he was appointed one ex officio. At trial, the lawyer sided with the prosecution and confirmed his claims instead of defending his client,” she adds.

“It is clear that the procedural guarantees were not respected in the trial. Under current Islamic laws in Iran, any defendant has the right to appeal his death sentence within 20 days of receiving the sentence, which should then be reviewed by the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, [Rahnavard] he was executed 18 days after being sentenced. He has been sentenced to death before his family could appeal, ”says Sadr.

The EU increased the pressure on Tehran this Monday by approving a new package of sanctions for its violations of human rights and the violent repression of the mobilizations that began after the death of the young Mahsa Amini. The Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-seven have approved adding 20 more people to the list of sanctioned Iranians who will see their assets in the EU countries frozen and will be prohibited from traveling to community territory. Those sanctioned, according to the EU, have had a prominent role in the violent response to the demonstrations: the majority are senior officials of the Revolutionary Guard, the paramilitary force that oversees the country’s strict laws. Four entities have also been added to the list, including a state television station that the Tehran regime uses as a mouthpiece. “The EU will take all the measures we can to support young women and peaceful protesters”, stressed the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

Added to these sanctions are new restrictive measures due to Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine. Tehran supplies Moscow with weapons, including drones for military use, which the Kremlin uses against the civilian population, according to the EU. In addition, analysts and diplomatic sources believe that Iran – which has denied having supplied Russia with drones after the invasion on February 24 – is now preparing to supply Moscow with ballistic missiles as well.

violated rights

According to the group of Iranian activists 1500 tasvir, the human rights of the executed man were violated even before the trial took place. In a tweet published on November 25, the activists denounced that Rahnavard had received “so many blows” after his arrest that in all subsequent photographs “he appeared injured”.

the article of Mizan News that recounts the hanging is illustrated with several photographs of the execution where a burly man can be seen – the young man practiced wrestling – suspended in the air by a truck-crane in the presence of men dressed as the Basiyite paramilitaries usually do and women from black and covered from head to toe. The hanged man has his hands tied behind his back, his feet also tied, and his face covered by a black cloth.

1500 tasvir has reported that the protester’s relatives were not previously notified of the execution, so they could not say goodbye to him. According to that source, Rahnavard’s relatives have not been able to attend the funeral either. The family received a call this Monday in which, always in agreement with the activists, they were told: “We have executed his son and buried his body in the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery” in Mashad.

At least 10 other protesters are already on death row in Iranian jails. Many others of the between 14,000 and 18,000 detainees in the protests —according to calculations by the United Nations and various NGOs— face a more than likely death sentence, since they are also being prosecuted for “enmity with God”, an ambiguously defined crime with no equivalent. in international law. Amnesty International considers this criminal figure “a blank check” to be sentenced to death in Iran, as recently explained by the organization’s specialist on Iran, Yolanda Vega.

international reactions

The executions are a “blatant attempt to intimidate people, simply for expressing their opinions, simply for wanting to live in freedom,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday before the meeting of ministers in Brussels that held approved the package against Iran. “We made it clear that we stand with the innocent people of Iran.”

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares Bueno, arrives for the meeting of the European Council on Foreign Affairs in Brussels

Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

“We cannot allow human rights to continue being violated. We cannot allow the executions of 23-year-olds to go ahead, who have their whole lives ahead of them”, stressed the Spanish minister, José Manuel Albares, after the meeting in Brussels, in which he spoke of a “strong and common position ” of the EU countries against Iran.

According to Iran Human Rights, the actions of the Iranian security forces and paramilitaries have caused the death of at least 458 people in the almost three months that the popular uprising has lasted, whose wick was the death of Amini, detained in Tehran for three days. before her death for wearing the veil incorrectly.

The director of that Iranian NGO in exile in Norway, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, considers the death penalty in Iran as “the regime’s most powerful tool to sow fear.” “The people in power in Iran are the same people who participated in the mass executions of political prisoners in the 1980s. They are capable of doing it again, and they know it has worked in the past. They are now monitoring reactions to these executions. Unless they receive a very harsh response, we could face daily executions of protesters, ”he adds in a WhatsApp message exchange with EL PAÍS.

Jurist Shadi Sadr calls for a “more energetic” international response. The sentences “have an insignificant effect”, criticizes the lawyer. “What will put an end to the executions is to increase the price and the consequences for the Islamic Republic. Actions such as the closure of embassies and the cutting of diplomatic relations will increase the cost of executions and repression. Another tangible action is to designate the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. The EU is studying it now, but the rate of executions is too high and the EU process is taking too long”, she concludes.

44 minors killed and threats of death and rape to the siblings of the victims EFE Iranian security forces have not only killed at least 44 minors since the start of the protests, denounces the organization Amnesty International. The Iranian regime has also subjected the families of these dead minors to “strong pressure” to keep silent, the NGO added in a statement released this Monday in Berlin. Of these 44 children or adolescents, 34 died from live ammunition to the head or vital organs, the text emphasizes. After their deaths, in at least 13 cases, the relatives had to sign documents or make statements recorded on video, exonerating the security forces of their responsibility for the death of the minors. In some cases, relatives have been detained and threatened with burying their children in unknown places, so that they cannot find out where they were buried, or even with arresting, injuring or raping their remaining children, siblings of the victims.

