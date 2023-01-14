Tehran declared this Saturday, January 14, that it had executed a citizen with dual Iranian and British nationality on charges of espionage. The executed man was a close ally of the senior security official and had held an important position in the Persian country’s Ministry of Defense. London and the international community strongly condemned the act and denounced an act motivated by political reasons.

Executions do not stop in Iran. Tehran announced the execution of Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian who was sentenced to death for “corruption on earth and undermining the country’s internal and external security by passing intelligence information” to the UK, according to Iran’s Mizan news agency. On-line.

His execution came three days after it was announced that he had been sentenced to death, and this despite international warnings demanding that the Tehran government suspend the sentence.

London denounced the barbarity of the act and said it would not go unanswered.

“I am shocked by the execution of the British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran. It has been a cruel and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its own people. My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted.

It is a “barbaric act” that “will not go unchallenged,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday, adding that he “will summon the Iranian chargé d’affaires to express our displeasure.”

Similar actions were taken by France, which summoned the Iranian charge of affairs in the country. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated to the Iranian diplomat that Tehran’s breaches of international law, particularly with regard to foreign citizens, “cannot go unchallenged.”

Politically motivated complaints

Alireza Akbari, 61, held the post of Deputy Defense Minister under the presidency of Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005). The defense minister at the time was Ali Shamkhani, who is now secretary of the Supreme National Security Council that is fighting to contain the ongoing demonstrations.

Akbari’s hanging suggests a power struggle within Iran’s regime and is reminiscent of the massive military purges that followed the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with the new Iranian Police Commander-in-Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan in Tehran, Iran, in this photo obtained on January 7, 2023. © Wana News Agency via Reuters

Iran stated, without providing evidence, that Akbari served as a source for the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and that he would have received large sums of money, as well as his British citizenship, for providing information to the intelligence service.

The country often accuses those who travel abroad or have Western ties of espionage. Four people accused of cooperating with the Israeli intelligence services were executed in early December.

Torture accusations

Akbari was detained between March 2019 and March 2020. Iranian media released a video in which he appears to be seen speaking with British contacts. Iranian state television also broadcast a video, which appears redacted, in which Akbari discusses the allegations, which were denounced as forced confessions.

The BBC’s Farsi service broadcast an audio message from Akbari on Wednesday, in which he claims to have been tortured.

“Using physiological and psychological methods, they broke my will, drove me insane and forced me to do what they wanted,” Akbari said in the audio. “By force of arms and death threats they made me confess to false and corrupt statements.”

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Iranian authorities in London, Britain, on January 8, 2023. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

In the United States, the deputy spokesman for the State Department, Vedant Patel, had also denounced acts of torture on Friday.

“The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his execution sentence are politically motivated. His execution would be inconceivable,” he said. “We are deeply disturbed by reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured in his detention, interrogated for thousands of hours and forced to make false confessions,” Patel said.

Context of demonstrations

Iran has been rocked by a protest movement that represents one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its creation in 1979. The demonstrations began about 4 months ago, after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, was killed. in custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing her veil wrong.

According to Amnesty International, more than 20 people are under sentence of death in Iran. © France 24

Iran blames the unrest on its foreign enemies and has used extremely violent repression to weaken the movement. At least 520 protesters were killed and 19,400 people were detained, according to ‘Human Rights Activists in Iran’.

Since the beginning of the movement, Iranian justice has sentenced 18 people to death in connection with the demonstrations, four of whom have been executed. The United Nations human rights chief has warned Iran against using the death penalty as a means to quell protests.

With AP and AFP