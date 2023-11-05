Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was welcomed in Tehran and met with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khameneiwho reiterated his support for the organization.

Khamenei reiterated that “Iran’s permanent policy is to support the Palestinian Resistance forces against the Zionist occupiers”, as reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA. Already yesterday, the news relating to Haniyeh’s trip to Iran had emerged from Lebanese sources. However, no details on the actual date of the trip and the meetings held in Tehran had been leaked.

Khamenei called for serious action from Islamic countries and international bodies, as well as comprehensive and practical support from Islamic governments to the people of Gaza. During the meeting, the Iranian news agency reports, Haniyeh took stock of the latest developments in Gaza and the “crimes of the Zionist regime”, as well as the latest developments in the West Bank.

The Supreme Leader, for his part, thanking the resolute people of Gaza for their resistance, firmly condemned “the crimes committed by the Zionist regime with the direct support of the United States and some Western countries”.

In Israel, meanwhile, Justice Minister Yariv Levin is working on a bill against the ‘deniers’ of the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October. This was announced, according to ‘Haaretz’, by the same minister who was “shocked” by the statements of the parliamentarian of the United Arab List Iman Khatib-Yassin who stated in a television interview that she had ‘heard first hand’ that the footage of Hamas attacks did not show the rape of women and the murder of children.

The parliamentarian had admitted that she had not personally seen the films released by the armed forces. The congresswoman also said that the acts committed by Hamas members were inhumane and contrary to the values ​​of Islam.

“I was shocked by the harsh remarks of MP Iman Khatib-Yassin, in which he denied the terrible massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists on 7 October. Already a few days ago, before Khatib-Yassin’s words – underlines Minister Levin -, I instructed experts from the Ministry of Justice to formulate a bill that would prohibit the denial of the massacre and establish severe punishment for those who do so.”